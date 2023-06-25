Jason Derulo and his son Jason King. Photo / Instagram

A popular singer has revealed the eyewatering amount of money he spent on his two-year-old son’s birthday.

Jason Derulo - best known for his dance hits such as Whatcha Say, Wiggle and Ridin’ Solo - has revealed he spent “around US$30,000″ (NZ$48,840) on his son’s second birthday party.

The star, who is listed as having a net worth of $16 million ($26 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth, reportedly shared the surprising price tag for his only child, Jason King, while appearing on the Australian radio show, the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Speaking to co-host Kyle Sandilands who said to the star, “That didn’t look like a cheap party! How much did it cost?”, the singer replied: “It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000.”

Derulo took to Instagram, sharing a video montage of the extravagant event, which appeared to include a bounce house, ball pit, full playground, arcade games and face painting. The video also showed his son - whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jena Frumes, being presented with a Baby Shark-themed cake complete with large sparkler candles.

The musician captioned the post, “Happy 2nd birthday to @jasonking!

“Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter, and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way.”

He continued on to say that he hopes the day was “filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles and double the joy”, adding, “You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for you our little shining star.”

Derulo and Frumes, 29, had their son in May 2021, but broke up just four months after his birth.

The singer recently opened up to People magazine about their co-parenting arrangement saying, “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”