Fridayz Live performers Jason Derulo and Jojo have arrived in Auckland. Photos / Getty Images

Jason Derulo and Jojo arrived in New Zealand two days ago and were brought to tears by a moving pōwhiri.

The iconic noughties stars are in Aotearoa to perform at Fridayz Live, formerly Friday Jams, at Spark Arena tonight.

Derulo and Jojo arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday night and were greeted by Kaihaka Kapa Haka, who performed a pōwhiri that saw the stars moved with emotion.

Jojo posted a clip on her Instagram story, documenting the special moment.

In the video, the Leave (Get Out) singer can be seen smiling and wiping away her tears as she spoke to members of Kaihaka Kapa Haka. In another clip, she was filmed accepting a hongi after the group’s passionate welcome.

She captioned the clip: “Honored and moved by the GRACIOUSNESS of the Māori people.”

She went on: “Couldn’t stop crying. Thank you for sharing your culture with me. I will never forget tonight.

“So humbled and honoured to have received such a beautiful gift of your performance and song and prayer and presence.”

Jojo and the Wiggle singer are set to perform at Fridayz Live tonight along with Boys II Men, Kelly Rowland and Flo Rida.

The festival, which has been hosted at Western Springs in the past, is finding a temporary home at Spark Arena this year due to the venue being out of action thanks to the flooding earlier this year.

Even though there is a new name and new location, no Fridayz Live would be complete without two very important people. Resident DJ Yo! Mafia and the International President of Party, Fatman Scoop, are poised to make their grand return to the Fridayz stage.

Australian ‘It’ girl Abbie Chatfield was set to host alongside Fatman Scoop, but announced last month that she was stepping down as co-host due to an “active lawsuit” involving one of the acts. The Fridayz Live website was updated to read that “due to personal reasons, Abbie Chatfield will no longer co-host Fridayz 2023″.

LOWDOWN:

What: Flava and ZM’s Fridayz Live

Who: Jason Derulo, Flo Rida, Kelly Rowland, Jojo and more

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 16



