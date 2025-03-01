James Cameron said he sees a "difference here in the way people treat each other". Photo / Tareq Branney

James Cameron’s New Zealand citizenship is “imminent”.

The Canadian filmmaker – who has owned a ranch near Wellington for years – is keen to leave the US because he feels the return of Donald Trump as president has marked a “turn away from everything decent” and the US is no longer the country it used to be.

Speaking to New Zealand journalist Paddy Gower on The F#$%ing News podcast, he said: “I’ve already qualified in terms of time in country. I’ve put in my application. I’m told it’s imminent.”

And of Trump’s return to office, the Avatar director – who sold his California estate in 2023 – added: “I think it’s horrific. I think it’s horrifying. I see a turn away from everything decent.”

“America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit.