Jake Gyllenhaal has addressed the backlash he received when Taylor Swift re-released a song that is allegedly about their ill-fated romance.

Swift put out a special edition of her 2012 album Red in November in a bid to own her recorded music, which included a 10-minute version of a breakup song that has long believed to be about his brief relationship with her.

The release prompted a wave of negative attention directed at the actor because the song contains some of Swift's most gut-punching lyrics - like "just between us did the love affair maim you too?"

And he has been repeatedly asked by fans about the whereabouts of Swift's scarf she mentions in the song.

"I left my scarf there, at your sister's house, and you've still got it, in your drawer even now."

And now Gyllenhaal has publically addressed the song in a new interview, talking about how he feels about the song and also about his opinion on cyberbullying.

"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he told Esquire when asked about the track.

"It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

Gyllenhaal was also asked about his thoughts on online hate. He switched off his Instagram comments late last year in line with the re-release of the track, E! News reports.

"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he said.

"That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world."