Cynthia Nixon (left) has hit back at the criticism directed at her character Miranda and her storyline in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Photo / Gotham / GC Image

Cynthia Nixon has hit back at the criticism directed at her character Miranda and her storyline in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., saying she finds it "bizarre".

The 55-year-old actress reprised the role of Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City revival series, and she can't understand why some fans have been so critical of her character's evolution.

Nixon said: "I think that's a bizarre reaction.

"First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that's always been true of Miranda, right?

"Miranda's very smart, and she's very tenacious, but the idea that she's level headed - she's never been level headed! She's a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She's always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."

Nixon thinks fans need to recognise that And Just Like That... is a "new show for this moment".

Cynthia Nixon has reprised her role of Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City revival, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. Photo / HBO Max via AP

The actress told Vogue: "If I could do anything differently, I would have made sure we said to people in letters 10 feet tall: This is not Sex and the City. If you're looking for Sex and the City, you should watch the reruns.

"This is a new show for this moment and for the moment in these original characters' lives."

The actress also pointed out that Sex and the City was previously criticised for its sex-positive portrayal of women.

She said: "It's so funny - when you've gotten used to something, it seems tame.

"And we were anything but tame. We got a lot of hate in the first few years, you know, and even beyond that. A lot of [people saying], 'Women don't act like this, this is disgusting. These aren't real women, these are men in drag.'"

There are many more criticisms of the SATC reboot, with many claiming the storylines are nonsensical, the addition of actors of colour simply tokenism and, most importantly, the characters were acting in ways so far removed from the women we knew that fans were incredulous. In addition, the loss of Samantha and Mr Big (who was killed off early in the reboot) left fans feeling adrift.