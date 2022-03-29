"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence following the controversy that enveloped her husband actor Will Smith at Sunday's Oscars.

On Tuesday US time, she took to social media with a post apparently referencing the incident. It comes a day after Smith made a grovelling apology about his violent behaviour.

Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he took to the stage and during his segment made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

She has a medical condition – alopecia – which causes hair loss.

After initially laughing at the joke, Smith turned to his wife. She was not amused. He then went up to the stage, slapped Rock and shouted obscenities at him.

Will Smith (right) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars. Photo / AP

Minutes later, Smith picked up the gong for best actor in the film King Richard to a standing ovation from the crowd. The Smiths then went and hung out at Oscars after-parties.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland. Photo / Getty Images

Pinkett Smith had kept quiet while the spotlight was on her husband. But on Tuesday a new post appeared on her Instagram page.

It was brief, merely saying "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

It made no mention of the violent incident, the Oscars, her husband or Rock.

But with Smith's apology now done, it looks like a plea for everyone to move on.

Smith's actions overshadowed the success of King Richard, his win and the entire Oscars night. It remains to be seen what effect it will have on his career.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

Oscars organiser the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences initially had a lacklustre response to the incident.

On Sunday night it tweeted "The Academy does not condone violence of any form" but failed to call out anyone involved.

However, on Monday it got tougher and said it had launched a formal review into the incident and that it "condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night's show".

Smith's apology

There were suggestions penalties could include stripping Smith of his Oscar.

Following the academy's statement, Smith finally apologised to Rock and said his behaviour was "unacceptable and inexcusable".

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

"There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Fresh Prince and Legend actor continued: "I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams family and my King Richard family.

"I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress."

Rock is yet to make a comment, though it's been reported he declined to press charges.