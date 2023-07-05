Actress Liu Haocun played Jackie Chan's daughter in the film Ride On. Photo / Supplied

Jackie Chan recently caused a buzz with fans after a touching video of him and his daughter during a daddy-daughter date went viral.

The video appears to show him and the young girl watching a series of Chan’s best stunts with her telling him “father, you’re awesome”.

The comment resulted in Chan and his daughter both breaking down in tears and snuggling in close together. It was a very touching moment or at least appeared to be, until it was revealed that isn’t actually Chan’s daughter - she is an actress called Liu Haocun.

Jackie Chan and his daughter shedding tears while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most beautiful thing you will watch today!❤️



A true legend! You made our childhood worthwhile😊 pic.twitter.com/CT2r7sM4tK — N A T H A N I E L - M E N S A H (@NateMensah_) July 3, 2023

TMZ has reported the video was a scene from his recent movie, Ride On, and his real daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam, also known as Xiao Long Nu, remains estranged from the actor.

The news outlet has reported Chan and his biological daughter are not on talking terms, with the 23-year-old whom he shares with former beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi-lei, claiming her father abandon her due to her sexuality.

Lam, who is openly lesbian, has accused her father of being homophobic and suggests her sexual orientation is the reason for her and her father’s estrangement, going as far to say the two haven’t had contact for years, nor has she had any financial help from him.

In 2015, she reportedly told the Hindustan Times that Chan is her “biological father” but nothing more adding, “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father. As long as I have my mother with me, I don’t need my father.”

Jackie Chan and his daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam, also known as Xiao Long Nu (right) remain estranged. Photo / Getty Images, YouTube

She later released a YouTube video in 2018 where she and her now-wife Andi Autumn claimed they were homeless due to unsupportive parents.

Chan has not yet commented on any claims regarding his relationship with his daughter - whom he had out of wedlock - nor has he responded to any of the social media comments regarding the daddy “daughter” date that went viral.

However, he did reveal in 2013, while promoting his film Police Story that he had been a neglectful father.

Yahoo reported the martial artist said while speaking to Chinese media at the time, “The story touched a part of me, especially during the crying scenes. I can’t help myself but break into tears when filming scenes with Tian Jing because it will remind me of my Xiao Long Nu.

“I have neglected her for the longest time.” The actor added.