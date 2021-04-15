J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez confirm split

The pair are rumoured to have split over Rodriguez's affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Photo / AP

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially confirmed that their two-year engagement is finally over, claiming they are "better as friends".

Just a month after Page Six first reported that they had split, the stars released a statement on Thursday confirming that they had broken up, the outlet reports.

It confirms earlier reports despite the fact that they had claimed to be working on their relationship.

"We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple told the Today show.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51, have asked for privacy for their children's sake. Lopez is mother to twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the former Yankees player has two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The statement went on, "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The stars became engaged in 2019 but then had to postpone their wedding twice, apparently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Page Six reported that the split was due to Rodriguez's affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Earlier in the year, LeCroy's co-stars accused her on air of having an inappropriate relationship with a married former MLB player. Although she denied the relationship, LeCroy later admitted that she had FaceTimed Rodriguez.

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me," LeCroy told Page Six in February, adding, "I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

But a source then told the outlet in March that "the Madison LeCroy scandal" was the reason they finally broke up.

"There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."