Yvette Parsons is current staring in the TVNZ show Educators. Photo / Supplied

Welcome to the first season of the Herald’s dating podcast, It’s A Date. Join Herald dating columnist Lillie Rohan as she takes notable Kiwis on a fantasy date, finding out about their relationships and love lives along the way.

Yvette Parsons is a Kiwi actress known for her sometimes “mad” and murderous characters but when it comes to love, she is anything but.

In fact, the Educators star is quite down to earth and realistic about love admitting that when her son started dating she told him, “I think sometimes it’s good for you to have your heart broken a few times.”

If you’re an avid New Zealand television watcher, chances are you will know the face of this Kiwi actress, and if you don’t know her face, you’ll definitely know her contagious laugh.

Parsons is a character actress known for her time on Shortland Street, Wellington Paranormal, Nude Tuesday and Educators - which returned to TVNZ+ this week - but who is the woman behind these “mad” and at times spiritual characters?

Taking It’s A Date podcast host Lillie Rohan to the Palace of Versailles in France, the actress dishes on all things love and romance including her thoughts about on/off-screen relationships, what it’s like always being cast as a “crazy person” and the dullest star sign she has ever dated.

Dating red flag:

It seems almost everything can be a red flag if you examine it close enough but for Parsons, her biggest dating red flag is all to do with feet.

“If a man turned up with great big, ugly sandals, and great big ugly toes pouring out the front of them I’d run a mile.”

Despite the sandal-sized red flag, the Nude Tuesday actress said she isn’t grossed out by feet, in fact, it’s quite the opposite, “People always surprise you with their feet, don’t they? You can just glance down and discover a great beauty.

“I have fallen in love with feet before.”

Are you a big believer in astrology?

Parsons’s characters sometimes come with spiritual beliefs which aren’t too far from her own personality. With a keen interest in astrology and the spiritual realm, she shares that she has had her birth chart read a number of times and often, those readings come true.

“I’ve had my chart done a number of times. In fact, I’ve started to have it done every year and it’s ridiculously accurate.”

However, for those who are looking at their own birth chart or wanting to look into their own astrology, she suggests finding out what your rising sign is as it can be a more accurate indicator of who you are as a person rather than your sun sign.

It's A Date podcast host Lillie Rohan (left) and Kiwi actress Yvette Parsons. Photo / Supplied

How have your dating priorities changed over the years?

For many new to the dating game, it’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of love and attention and Parsons admits, she can understand how.

But now, at 61 years old she reveals with age comes wisdom and for her, a dating priority comes in the form of taking off those rose-coloured glasses.

“I don’t have rose-colored glasses on quite as much as I used to.

“You know, I think you need to find someone that deserves your attention. And not be too head over heels in love with someone straight away.”

Which star sign is the worst to date?

In the astrology world, while different for everyone, Cancer men can often be cast as “deceptive” and therefore the worst to date, while Sagittarius men are arguably the worst due to their inability to commit and Geminis for their split personalities but Parsons reveals the worst sign she has ever dated is a Taurus man.

Why? “I’ve found them to be quite dreary and dull people.”

For the full explanation listen to It’s A Date at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are out every Thursday.

For more on dating and relationships, listen to the NZ Herald’s new podcast, It’s a Date with Lillie Rohan