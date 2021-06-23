'Is this a joke?' Trailer for new Harry and Meghan movie leaves viewers baffled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan royal family exit in new trailer for movie. Video / Lifetime TV

The trailer for the newest Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has dropped - and it's left viewers cringing.

A clip from the controversial new TV film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace sees the couple planning their exit from the royal family, reports Metro UK.

It comes after outcry over first-look photos of the pair in costume as the royal couple released earlier this year, leaving many unimpressed and claiming they looked nothing like the real Sussexes.

The new film sees Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean take on the roles of Meghan and Harry. And while they have the accents down, that's about it.

In the trailer, Harry consoles Meghan over her treatment by the media, saying, "I see you literally being hounded to death and I'm helpless to stop it."

"I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can't lose you," Meghan responds.

And fans were left gobsmacked - some wondering if the trailer was actually a joke.

"Oh my goodness… I can't stop laughing. I thought this was a joke, then realized it is actually a movie…which made me laugh even more," one said.

The whole Royal Family after watching the new Harry and Meghan movie trailer today: pic.twitter.com/hebsRAwJOk — SMPeters - CambridgeSwiftie 🇵🇰🇬🇧👸🎶💖 (@asksab2) June 22, 2021

The clip shows the pair recreating their recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Meghan claimed that certain members of the royal family had had "conversations with Harry about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born".

Actress Sydney Morton, who plays Meghan, previously called the experience of filming the movie a "wild ride" amid backlash over the casting choices.

The description for the film teases: "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie."

Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace does not have a release date yet.