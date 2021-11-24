Is Britney Spears teaming up with The Weeknd? Star reveals return to spotlight

Britney Spears' writes in her latest Instagram post she has shot a movie named The Idol. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears looks set to team up with The Weeknd on his new series.

The singer, 39, shared a message suggesting she will feature in the star's HBO show The Idol, as she threw some shade towards her family after her controversial conservatorship recently ended after 13 years.

She wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of a cat sat with a glass of red wine: "I just shot a movie titled 'THE IDOL' ... it's guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family's faces. I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere [sic]."

Her post comes after it was reported The Weeknd, 30 - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is creating and executive producing a six-part show for HBO, centring on a self-help guru cult leader who forms a toxic relationship with a rising pop star.

It will feature a star-studded cast, including Lily Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Anne Heche.

But a report by TMZ quotes sources close to the star who said she has not signed on to the project, and instead may be referring to a project of her own.

One of Spears' last acting gigs came 19 years ago in the critically panned movie Crossroads, which also starred Taryn Manning, Zoe Saldana and Kim Cattrall.

Spears' dig at her family comes after she recently claimed her mother, Lynne Spears, 66, gave her father Jamie, 69, "the idea" for her conservatorship.

She recently wrote on Instagram: "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! [sic]."

Spears also wrote: "I know I've said some things on my Insta out of anger and I'm sorry but I'm only human ... and I believe you'd feel the same way if you were me!"