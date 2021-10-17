Inside George and Amal Clooney's $50 million Gold Coast rental home

George and Amal Clooney are headed down under. Photo / Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney are headed down under. Photo / Getty Images

George Clooney is reportedly renting the most expensive home on the Gold Coast as he prepares to lay roots in Australia for his upcoming movie.

The 60-year-old US actor and his wife Amal are said to have secured a $50 million palatial European style mansion in Tallebudgera Valley ahead of their stay later this month.

The estate, dubbed Bellagio La Villa, spans over 49ha, has 10 bedrooms and ensuites, a heated indoor swimming pool, two horse stables and a cinema.

The property is owned by Chinese billionaire Riyu Li, who listed it back in January after plans to turn it into a resort were vetoed by Gold Coast City Council last year.

Clooney is said to have secured the property to rent during his stay in Australia. Photo / Amir Prestige

Bellagio La Villa is set to become George Clooney's home. Photo / Amir Prestige

He had purchased it for $7.2 million in 2014, and has since poured millions into renovating it.

Clooney is headed to Australia to film Universal Pictures' upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise, alongside his Ocean's 11 co-star Julia Roberts.

Clooney and Roberts, who are reportedly set to arrive down under this month, will play a divorced couple who flee to Bali to stop their adult daughter from getting married, with filming to take place at the Whitsundays, Gold Coast and Brisbane in November.

Bath time, anyone? One each. Photo / Amir Prestige

The estate features in an indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna. Photo / Amir Prestige

Australia's federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher announced in March the production would receive a $6.4 million grant from the federal government's $540 million Location Incentive Program.

Fletcher said the movie would generate $47 million for the local economy and create more than 270 cast and crew jobs.