Inside Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde's onset 'screaming match'

There has been a shock new claim about the scandal-plagued film Don't Worry Darling. Photo / AP

It might be time to worry, darling.

The Hollywood film might have only hit cinemas today, but it's been the subject of explosive headlines for months, and now a source has made a shock behind-the-scenes claim.

The New York Post has reported the film's director, Olivia Wilde and lead actress, Florence Pugh got into a "screaming match" on the set of the film.

An insider told Vulture that the alleged "blowout argument" took place in January 2021 when they had almost finished filming the entire movie.

The blow-up reportedly occurred after Pugh felt frustrated with the work of the director – or lack of, as Wilde had "frequent, unexplained absences". Something sources speculate may have had to do with her then-new relationship with popstar and main actor in the film, Harry Styles.

Florence Pugh, left, and Harry Styles in a scene from Don't Worry Darling. Photo / Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

It comes after a source told Page Six earlier this year that Pugh did not support Wilde and Styles' relationship as Wilde was still married to her then-husband, Jason Sudeikis at the time.

"I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," the source said.

The alleged "screaming match" between the two actresses came to a head when Pugh called out Wilde for "disappearing" from set.

The star-studded film has been subject to many scandalous claims in recent months including the saga of Shia LaBeouf who Wilde claimed had been "fired" from the film, however LaBeouf claimed he left the film on his own accord.

In response to Wilde's claims he release a series of videos and text messages between the pair in which Wilde appeared to beg the star to stay on the film and make a dig at Pugh saying, "I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo".

More drama followed the public outing when Pugh did not attend the film's press conference during the Venice Film Festival and when asked why, Wilde said it was because the star was in "production" for another film.

Olivia Wilde, left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from Don't Worry Darling. Photo / Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

However, Instagram videos from Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, appeared to show the starlet was in fact in Venice at the time of the press conference.

The cast of the film – including Pugh, Wilde and Styles - later appeared on the red carpet together for the film. Despite this the three stars mentioned never had a photo taken together and were always seen in a group setting.

Pugh was then noticeably absent from the film's New York City premiere on September 19.

A source told Rolling Stone: "From what I understand, there is friction, but I don't know why.

"It's pretty clear [Florence is] choosing not to be a part of the PR. It's clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR. It has to be a Florence decision."