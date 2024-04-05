Incubus brought their FM rock sounds to the Trusts Arena in Henderson on Thursday. Photo / Connor Crawford

Incubus and Live took to the stage of Trust Arena on Thursday, with fans rocking out.

It was the Big Night Out in West Auckland when American stalwarts Live and Incubus brought their FM rock sounds to the Trusts Arena in Henderson.

Both bands had their commercial heydey in the 90s and noughties and that was reflected on Thursday night in a decades-spanning crowd wearing T-shirts from Iron Maiden to Spiritbox – with a few older rockers bringing their kids along for the ride.

New Zealand rockers Midwave Breaks opened the night early for those who could beat the Auckland rush-hour traffic. In keeping with the night’s time warp vibe, the band members opened for Incubus 20 years ago as part of the group Eight.

Midwave Breaks opened the night early for those who could beat the Auckland rush-hour traffic. Photo / Connor Crawford

It was Live up next, getting the worknight crowd moving with bangers All Over You and Selling the Drama early in the set.

Trusts Arena is a clattering tin shed but the mix was good and Live were on form – frontman Ed Kowalczyk’s distinctive, emotive tenor well intact.

Apart from Ed, it’s a different lineup from the classic incarnation after a major bust-up a few years ago – which the singer nods to when introducing a “new” song by the band’s former drummer.

Of course it was the hits the people came to see, and Live delivered, throwing out I Alone late in the set before closing with their most enduring number, Lightning Crashes – both from their 1994 album Throwing Copper.

A portion of the crowd though, had their backs to the stage for much of the set – stuck in a ridiculous queue for food and beverages at a single bar at the opposite end of the venue.

Live emerged in the wake of Nirvana and Seattle grunge, delivering a radio-friendly evolution of that raw emotion and guitar crunch.

Live delivered their hits, throwing out I Alone late in the set before closing with their most enduring number, Lightning Crashes. Photo / Connor Crawford

In a similar way, Incubus arrived after Rage Against the Machine and Tool and offered a more mainstream take as the heavier sounds of nu-metal ruled. And nothing says The Year 2000 more than a rock band with turntables.

Either band could have headlined, but Incubus deserved its spot by delivering a musical and dramatic set.

After a tentative opener in Quicksand, the band was quickly showing off its proggy chops, knotty Telecaster riffs and drum clinic fills. Singer Brandon Boyd, who quickly ditched his T-shirt as the temperature rose, was the charming ringmaster whose voice remains soaring and charismatic.

Like the crowd, which was pretty close to capacity, Incubus were here for a good time – blending several covers into their 90-minute set.

Their own song Karma, Come Back morphed into the Beatles’ Come Together, digging into the rolling toms and iconic riff.

The Doors’ Riders on the Storm, Bowie’s Let’s Dance and even Glory Box by Portishead provided some surprise and uplift amongst the earnest guitar epics.

Guitarist and band co-founder Mike Einziger pulled out the acoustic for the inevitable rendition of the band’s biggest hit Drive before Incubus closed the night with Wish You Were Here.

It was more about the past than the future, but Incubus and Live delivered a great two-for-one night of rock power - which always goes down well out West.