Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is going to be a mum again.

The reality star and Chicago Bulls player, Tristan Thompson - parents to 4-year-old daughter, True, are reportedly welcoming their second child together via surrogate.

E! News has reported the couple were successful with their surrogate journey in November last year with a rep for the Good American owner telling the publication, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,"

Adding, "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

It is not known whether this means Kardashian and Thompson are back together after his most recent infidelities that were exposed in the latest season of Hulu's The Kardashians.

While filming for the reality show, cameras captured the moment the reality star found out Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman again.

Despite their rocky relationship, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have remained close for the sake of their daughter, True. Photo / Instagram @khloekardashian

Opening up during The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A, Kardashian said watching the situation unfold on the show was "helping her heal".

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."

However, the news of another child may not surprise some fans.

During a 2020 during an episode of the famous family's original reality show Keeping With the Kardashians, the mother of one was seen contemplating expanding her and Thompson's family.

It came after the professional basketball player suggested the then separated couple try for a second child.

Despite their on-again off -again relationship, sources told E! News the couple have remained close friends and co-parents for the sake of keeping the peace for their daughter.

Kardashian and Thompson are yet to confirm the news on their social media accounts.