In the loop: Auckland DJ Zeisha Fremaux talks about her stage 3 cancer diagnosis and what was going through her head. Video / NZ Herald

In the loop: Auckland DJ Zeisha Fremaux talks about her stage 3 cancer diagnosis and what was going through her head. Video / NZ Herald

A top Kiwi DJ sits down with In the Loop podcast’s Katie Harris to tell her story — and push a potentially lifesaving message.

“For the first three days, I thought I was going to die. That everyone that I loved, was going to watch me die.”

Zeisha Fremaux was at the top of her game. Earlier this year the Auckland-based DJ was playing festivals all over New Zealand, had an Aussie tour scheduled and an American festival debut all lined up.

Zeisha Fremaux is battling stage three breast cancer. Photo / Supplied

Now she has a “mouth and tongue full of ulcers”, painful medical treatments, a “hell of a lot of hair loss” and has had to put her music career on hold.

Fremaux, who was 36 at the time, was in the shower when she discovered a lump that would change everything.

If you would like to support her treatment a Givealittle page has been set up.



