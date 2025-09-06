Darth Vader's lightsaber has sold for $6.1 million, setting a Star Wars auction record. Photo / Getty Images

Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for a staggering US$3.6 million ($6.1m).

The iconic Star Wars weapon – which was wielded by David Prowse and his stunt double Bob Anderson in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – went under the hammer in Los Angeles on Fridayand one lucky fan snapped up the prop for a franchise record of US$2.9m, with the final total reached by adding on the buyer’s premium paid to auction house Propstore.

The prop in question is said to be the only hero lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy to ever go up for auction and was part of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which continues today.

Propstore chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said: “The result marks a landmark moment not just for Propstore, but for the entire world of film collecting. To see a Star Wars lightsaber – the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas – become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special. It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artifacts as touchstones of modern mythology.”

Other highlights from day one of the auction included the sale of an bullwhip, belt and whip holster used by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade for US$485,100, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man costume going for US$289,000 and Leonardo DiCaprio’s screen-matched “Betty” flamethrower from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which sold for US$346,000.