10/7 Aotearoa relaunched in May. Photo / TVNZ

One of New Zealand’s longest-running reality TV series, Ten 7 Aotearoa, is coming to an end.

In a post to Facebook this afternoon, TVNZ announced that Ten 7 Aotearoa (formerly Police Ten 7) “will end in April after 20 years of exclusive and unprecedented access to New Zealand Police on the job”.

Deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming went on to call the show “iconic” and acknowledged its lengthy two decades of running, which included 750 episodes.

“It’s part of New Zealand television history and, as one of the most frequently viewed shows, it’s served as a vital investigative tool.

“Almost 1000 crimes, including serious assaults and homicides, have been resolved thanks to information from Ten 7 viewers.

“We’re incredibly proud that the programme was fronted by our very own Police officers. But successful policing is not done in isolation; it requires the trust and support of the public. Thank you to our loyal viewers and to everyone who helped hold serious offenders to account.”

Police Ten 7 first began in 2002 and was first presented by retired Detective Inspector Graham Bell. In 2014 Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto from Tauranga took over the lead presenter duties and last year he was joined by The Coast radio host Sam Wallace.

In light of the news, Police have acknowledged the long-standing contribution of both hosts with McSkimming saying in a statement: “Both Rob and Graham have played integral roles in the success of the show. We couldn’t have done it without their commitment and passion for keeping our communities safe.”

While Lemoto shared his thoughts on the wrap of the show saying it’s been a “privilege”.

“As a detective, it’s been a privilege to meet with many victims and their whānau, and work alongside investigators doing their utmost to find those responsible for the serious or high-priority crimes featured in our appeals.

“While sad to see Ten 7 go, I’m looking forward to being part of the remaining three episodes to celebrate its history and all we’ve achieved for our communities.”

Detective Inspector Graham Bell was the first to host the popular Kiwi show. Photo / NZME

Over the course of its 20-year history, the show primarily focused on serious crime, however, there were lighter moments that captured the public’s imagination.

In the often-quoted words of then-Sergeant Guy Baldwin: “Always blow on the pie. Safer Communities Together.”

However, the show also garnered backlash with many alleging it was contributing to racism towards Māori and Pacific people featured in the show.

In June 2021, TVNZ announced they had commissioned an independent panel to consider how the show depicts Māori, Pasifika and others.

The broadcaster’s flagship 6pm news show broke the story with TVNZ director of content Cate Slater telling One News it must ensure it is “constantly evolving to keep pace with viewer expectations and changing societal norms”.

Police 10-7 presenter and Tauranga Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto. Photo / Supplied

She told One News the company would consider all options, including axing the show.

“A lot of crimes are solved off the back of Police Ten 7 so we still think that there is a lot that Police Ten 7 does and it’s got an audience - a really loyal audience,” she said.

The review came amid criticism from former Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins, who tweeted that a 2021 ad for the show was edited to prominently show “young brown people”.

He directed his criticism at TVNZ, saying: “This stuff ... feeds on racial stereotypes, and it’s time you acted as responsible broadcaster and cut it.”