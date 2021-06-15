'I will bang you out': Reporter has meltdown during live cross

Reporter infuriated after being interrupted. Video / @mrlkdds

We've all had one of those days at work when the anger is close to the surface - and someone keeps pressing your button.

Luckily, we don't all have to have our stressful moments played out in public and shared around the world.

British television reporter Callum Watkinson was not so lucky, with his epic dummy spit going viral after he unleashed a furious spray at a young man interrupting his live cross.

Watkinson, a reporter with ITV, was attempting to go live from Birmingham's Centenary Square when the man reportedly deliberately walked into the back of the shot.

Watkinson saw red.

"If you get behind me again I will f***ing bang you out, do you understand me?" he said, in a clip shared widely online,

"I'm just trying to do a job. Have you got a job?" he asked mockingly.

"Where do you work? Footlocker or McDonald's?

"How about sorry for trying to mess up my work? How about that? Do you know how hard it is to broadcast live to half a million people?"

Doing a furious jig, Watkinson imitated the man's earlier actions and asked: "Do you know how hard it is to concentrate? It's quite hard without someone in the background going: 'Ooooh, I want to be on TV'."

Commenters online took issue with Watkinson namedropping McDonald's and Footlocker.

"If a McDonald's team member started swearing at an annoying customer they'd be sacked before they finished their sentence," wrote one.

"Fair enough he was angry, but he came across a bit David Brent/Alan Partridge," said another.

"Pretty frustrating when the peasants ruin his workplace, which appears to be 'anywhere on earth at all times'," someone else joked.

A spokesperson from ITV apologised for Watkinson's rant and said that he had been spoken to and "the matter is being dealt with internally".