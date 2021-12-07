Humble Yum Yum: Tana Umaga discusses his professional career and his relationship to food

Tana Umaga earlier this year quit his role with the Blues. Photo / Photosport.

Former All Blacks captain and Blues head coach Tana Umaga has shared how professional rugby and his family were the catalysts of change when it came to reframing his perception of food.

In this week's episode of The Humble Yum Yum podcast, Tana Umaga chats with host Ganesh Raj about food, family and forging his health and wellness journey.

Despite Umaga's natural humility and feeling "a bit embarrassed" when Raj talked about his lifetime achievements, the former rugby union player spoke about the importance of "putting yourself out there".

"We have to get ourselves comfortable, in the uncomfortable," he said.

"We can be humble in certain aspects, but we also have to celebrate who we are and who we represent."

Umaga reflected on dinner time growing up, and how devilled sausages, curried sausages and boiled cabbage and potato was a staple in his household - "You can only have them so many times!" - but said he has been a vegetarian for four years now.

When Umaga started his professional rugby career in the late 90s, that was also when he and his wife, Rochelle, started a family of their own, as a young couple. These two factors acted as the "catalyst for change" when it came to Umaga's thinking and habits around food.

"It adds a bit of pressure to us, in terms of providing.... because you've got an extra mouth to feed," he told Raj.

Tana Umaga played 74 tests for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

"Young people having children at a young age. Sometimes that can be the catalyst for change. Because you can't think about yourself anymore. I've got to sacrifice, I've got to work harder, I've got to make those changes in terms of my diet because it's not just about me."

This year, the couple launched a line of health supplements, under the name Viktual+, which is centred around traditional Māori and Pasifika ingredients and practices.

"We were the first to put these native ingredients into a powder form, so we're really fortunate to understand that. In terms of health and wellbeing, we really promote a balanced lifestyle."

It was a timely endeavour that meant he was able to share his learnings on health and wellness with his community.

In a similar vein, Umaga spoke about the realities of the relationship between Māori and Pasifika's mental health and food habits.

"That's something that we've really got to look at and change. We're always taught to eat as much as you can and being full is being happy.

"We see in the numbers that it's affecting [us] in terms of diabetes, liver disease, heart disease".

He said that the cultures are dealing with years of history, and that their forms of celebration and happiness are connected to food.

Raj mentioned a quote from Umaga's former teammate, Sonny Bill Williams: "I'll go there cause he's there; I'll leave when he leaves".

Umaga spoke to this and what values he found important throughout his career.

"I've learned just to be yourself. Be the same person that you see, as you don't see. Authenticity is a big thing for me. Doing what you'd say you do".

Now, through his continued work in rugby, health and wellness, and his social platform, Umaga talks about charging through the "fear of failure" to "put ourselves out there".

"Look I'm nearly 50, and age is just a number.

"I was fortunate enough to play till my late 30s and loved it. Finding a passion for what you love trusting yourself to do what you need to do, and getting that good group around you, to help you follow your dreams".

