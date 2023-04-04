The Wolverine star underwent two biopsies after several past skin cancer scares. Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has revealed another shocking skin cancer scare.

After his doctor pointed out “little things” that could possibly be basal cell carcinoma, the Wolverine star had two biopsies done. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer.

In 2017, the Australian actor had six skin cancers removed from his face in the space of two years. Then, in 2021, a biopsy came back with an inconclusive result, revealing that Jackman could very well have had BCC.

Jackman spoke about his most recent health scare in a video on social media, in which he urged people to be sun safe and wear sunscreen. In the post, Jackman could be seen wearing a bandage on his nose.

“Hey guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” he began.

“I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr Iron, who’s awesome.

“I’ll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know.

“Just to remind you, basal cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.”

The actor revealed that the sunspots that he had been getting removed are from the extensive time that he spent outside in the sun 25 years ago.

He encouraged fans, especially those about to enter summer in the northern part of the world, to practise sun safety when out and about.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it,” he pleaded.

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me.”

The Les Miserables star then went on to say: “Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe.”

Jackman captioned the post with an explanation of his skin cancer history, adding that he didn’t mind sounding like a broken record, so long as people remember to stay safe from the sun.

“I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be,” he wrote.

“And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

In an interview with ABC News in 2015, the actor revealed that his childhood “was all outdoors’ and that protective lotions such as sunscreen were not a common concern in his family.

“I don’t think my dad or mum ever bought it or made us put it on,” he said.

“The thing I remember most, the rule about being outdoors was you weren’t allowed to swim within half an hour of eating - and it’s not true.”



