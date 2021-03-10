How the Wiggles are keeping entertained in quarantine: 'The fun never stops'

Simon Pryce shared a sweet family snap with wife Lauren Hannaford and baby boy Asher William Pryce. Photo / The Wiggles / Twitter

The Wiggles have shared a peek into their lives in managed isolation in New Zealand ahead of their nationwide tour, which is set to kick off later this month.

The beloved children's band were granted spots in MIQ to be able to perform 25 scheduled shows over March and April - and now they've shared how they're passing the time in quarantine.

The band's official Twitter account shared snaps of the bandmates, writing "The fun never stops here at #TheWiggles, even in quarantine! We look forward to seeing you all in New Zealand!"

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field seems to have been whiling away the time practising his musical instruments, posing for a photo with a banjo, guitar and bagpipes - which is surely going down well with fellow returnees.

Meanwhile yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins gave a sneak peek into her wardrobe, with her signature yellow outfit and bow on display in her hotel room. Some speculated that she is in quarantine at the Holiday Inn, recognising the decor from their own stint in MIQ.

And Lachlan Gillespie is keeping entertained with a cup of tea and a good book - namely Raising Girls in the Twenty-first Century by Steve Biddulph. The purple Wiggle recently welcomed twin daughters in September 2020 with fiancee Dana Stephensen.

Gillespie isn't the only Wiggle parenting in isolation - red Wiggle Simon Pryce shared a sweet family snap with wife Lauren Hannaford and baby boy Asher William Pryce.

Last week the band members performed on Aussie radio station Triple J's Like a Version segment with some of the original Wiggles including Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt.

They performed a cover of Tame Impala's Elephant.

"The Wiggles love animals, so we chose [that song] because we like elephants," Watkins said in an interview.

Watkins admitted the group wanted to "choose something Australian".

"For most of the time that we've had the honour of going to The Arias, we get to see Tame Impala a lot on stage. We've never really met them properly but we thought that we'd like to pay tribute to this amazing Australian band."

The group even added a bit of Fruit Salad into the mix as well, which went down a treat for viewers.