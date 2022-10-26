Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

How new series The Peripheral 'blows the doors off' cyberpunk

Dominic Corry
By
4 mins to read
Chloe Grace Moretz stars in the new sci-fi series The Peripheral, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in the new sci-fi series The Peripheral, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Acclaimed novelist William Gibson has a larger influence on modern culture than his IMDb credits suggest. Since pioneering the "cyberpunk" genre with his landmark 1984 book Neuromancer, Gibson's ideas and themes have been "borrowed" by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment