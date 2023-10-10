Two of the contestants on House Rules delivered shocking scores to their competitors in last night's episode. Photo / House Rules NZ

Two of the contestants on House Rules delivered shocking scores to their competitors in last night's episode. Photo / House Rules NZ

Viewers of Kiwi renovation show House Rules NZ on ThreeNow have been left “disgusted” by the “nasty” moves of two contestants on last night’s episode.

The show sees homeowners take turns renovating each others’ houses in a bid to win $100,000 paid off their mortgage. Last night things kicked off with host Duncan Heyde announcing that the episode would be the first elimination round of the season. What played out was a shocking hour of television that left contestants and viewers outraged.

Heyde begins by explaining to the competing teams who have renovated mother-daughter duo Char and Violet’s home: “You will be scored by the competition judges and also the homeowners themselves, Char and Violet. This week, the two teams with the lowest scores will be going home. That’s right. Today is a double elimination.”

Mother-daughter duo Violet and Char played a strategic game that left viewers outraged. Photo / ThreeNow, Facebook

As the teams watch Char and Violet inspecting the renovation of Char’s home in Auckland’s Murray’s Bay, contestant Nikita comments: “I feel sick. You just don’t know what you’re going to get thrown at you. You don’t know where you stand.”

Of the pending scoring she predicts: “It’s going to be a tight one.”

As Char and her mum continue through the home taking in the work on each room, contestant Jarrad notes: “There were lots of negative comments. We’re not holding out for a 10, that’s for sure.”

And while newlywed contestant Jemma says, “I think we’re going to have some strategic scoring happen here ...” no one could have predicted what was to come from the mother-daughter duo.

House Rules NZ contestants Nikita and Sherwen express concern as their work is judged on the show. Photo / ThreeNow, Facebook

Before the pair reveal their decisions, Violet tells the camera: “Do we want to move to the next stage of the competition? Or do we want to be kind and dip out? Because that’s really what it’s going to be.”

With contestants Theresa and Jarrad’s work on the stairs, a bedroom and the laundry up for judgement first, Char tells them:

“The wallpaper was hard on the eyes. Woody’s room lacked a little bit in terms of capturing him. [The] laundry would’ve been nice if there were more places we could just tuck it all away,” she says referring to her big family who create a lot of washing. “Overall we love them and thank you. Just some of them didn’t hit the mark for us.”

But when Heyde asks what they’ve scored them, Char says: “We’ve scored them a one.”

A stunned Jarrad comments: “We thought it would’ve been bad but not, like, ridiculous ... Integrity schmegrity.”

An optimistic Martinique tells the camera: “Char and Violet have a unique position of knowing exactly how their scores will impact everyone else. But I don’t think they’ll score everyone ones.”

But next it was Violet’s turn to deliver a blow for Nikita and Sherwen’s work on the kitchen, dining space and a bedroom.

“It is a strategic game, so it’s a one,” she tells them.

A disappointed Sherwen says: “All the other teams scored them with integrity and I feel like they’ve just taken advantage of that. And it doesn’t sit right with me,” he said of previous episodes in the season where Char and Violet have renovated other team members’ houses and received a fair scoring from them.

For the design efforts of the third couple, Jemma and Alvaro, whose work on Char’s ensuite she “loved”, she told them: “This isn’t easy and it’s not going to sit well with you. We’ve given you a one.”

By this point, as Martinique and Andre await their fate, they confess they expect they’d be scored a lowly “one” as well. “Put us out of our misery,” says Andre.

Before delivering their score, Char takes a moment to justify herself: “I’m sure you guys have got the theme and it’s not a reflection on all your work. It’s not a reflection personally on all of you. I’m doing it for my family, Mum’s doing it for hers. And we’re all doing it for the same reasons, so it’s a one.”

Violet adds: “I just want to say that too, nothing’s been personal. It’s this competition we’re in. We love you all, really. And we’re doing it for our children. I know you’re doing it for your children. I’ve done it for Char. Jemma and Alvaro, when you have children, you’ll do it for them.”

To which Jemma quips: “I’ll teach them integrity.”

Jemma and Alvaro are disappointed in the reasoning behind Char and Violet's shock scorings. Photo / ThreeNow, Facebook

A grim-faced Martinique, tells the camera: “This is not okay, It’s rubbish ... I can’t even look at Char and Violet.”

Viewers have taken to social media to pile on the pair, expressing their outrage and even calling for a petition to have the women removed from the show.

“Disgusting,” posted one incensed watcher. “ ... hope they sleep well at night because I wouldn’t after what they did to other contestants.”

Another commented: “You can call it strategic if it makes you feel better but we all know it’s plain old-fashioned CHEATING ... that label sticks to you forever. Reputation is gold and yours just went south on national television and for what? Your low scores show you’re no good at design.”

One pointed out that the women have had a “free house makeover. The contestants put everything they had into your oversized house. Two very nasty ladies with absolutely no integrity and will be remembered for the wrong reasons ...”

Another said while the show might be “a game ... and there might be prizes up for grabs ... but seriously, how can they hold their heads high?”

House Rules NZ screens first on ThreeNow or Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30pm on Three.















