It has been reported that the singer was under the influence of potent drugs at the time of his death.

Pereyra, who is awaiting trial, said the hotel’s “biggest mistake” was not calling an ambulance after the singer collapsed in the lobby.

“If the hotel had acted differently Liam could have been saved.

“They lifted him by his arms and legs and carried him to the room via the elevator. He should have been kept where he was and an ambulance called.”

He said that staff called police instead of an ambulance after taking him to the room, but that by the time they made the call it was too late.

Accusations of Pereyra selling drugs to Payne are based on testimony from the hotel general manager, according to The Sun.

The outlet reported that case files it had seen said a witness claimed he saw Pereyra with a $100 bill.

Pereyra told him he had to run an errand for a guest.

He later clarified it was to “bring drugs”.

Payne asked a receptionist at the hotel for a taxi to Pereyra’s address the next day because he needed something brought to him, it reported.

Pereyra is also accused of allegedly selling the drug to Payne in the hotel basement hours before his death, the files said, according to the outlet.

CCTV footage showed Pereyra shaking hands with the star.

Witnesses reported allegedly hearing Payne say he would need another 7g of the drug, the files said.

Pereyra said that the footage did not show him giving Payne anything and that the truth was being hidden.