Fall official trailer. Video / Lionsgate Films

Horror enthusiasts have been left feeling physically ill after watching the movie Fall, according to the Daily Mail.

The thriller follows best friends Becky and Hunter, played by Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner, who climb a radio tower and get stuck 2000 feet up with no way of getting down.

While the 107 minute nail-biter was released in the US last summer, the film has finally hit Neon and AppleTV screens, resulting in a flock of NZ viewers clicking play on the survival flick.

Not for the faint of heart, the film has led many a viewer to turn to social media to warn others about its suspense-filled content.

Some of the film’s audience remarked on Twitter how the film left them feeling physically sick.

Others complained that the movie made them feel overwhelmingly stressed, nauseous and anxious, especially those who have a fear of heights.

The survival thriller follows two friends, Becky and Hunter, who climb a 2000 foot tall radio tower and get stranded at the top. Photo / Instagram

Twitter users turned to the social media platform to air their grievances: “Actually induced a stress headache. A really entertaining watch.”

“Watched this yesterday. Didn’t know what to expect and was pleasantly surprised ... and terrified! Suddenly have a new fear of heights. Was a little disappointed in the ending, just felt it was a bit rushed.”

“Made me feel so sick, I had to pause the movie, to have a break from the horrible feeling. Top marks.”

“I hid behind a cushion for most of that film, thought I was OK with heights ... perhaps not!”

“I felt dizzy just watching the trailer. Don’t think this is going to go well for me.”

“Good movie … made me throw up and have a panic attack, but good.”

“Watching “Fall” on Netflix … I don’t think I’ve ever been so stressed in my entire life!”

Horror buffs have been made physically sick by the film Fall. Photo / Instagram

The movie has been positively reviewed by film critics and currently holds a score of 79 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Empire magazine awarded the film four stars, with reviewer John Nugent saying: “This is an enjoyably throwback breed of thriller, a movie only interested in making your palms leak sweat and your adrenal glands go into overdrive. In those modest goals, it is entirely successful.”

The Observer’s Wendy Ide gave the movie three stars, adding: “Even if you don’t suffer from vertigo, there are moments in Scott Mann’s thriller – the single-handed selfie snapped while dangling from a rusty grating 2000 feet in the sky, for example – that are almost unwatchable.”

She went on to say: "While the pace falters a little – there are only so many ways you can almost fall off a tower, after all – the tension is unrelenting."
















