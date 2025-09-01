More acts are to be announced on October 7.

Acts announced for next year's Homegrown music festival include Six60, The Black Seeds and Hello Sailor. Photo / Reef Reid, RADAR Photography

The line-up is full of 2025 Aotearoa Music Award winners – SIX60 picked up the Highest Selling Artist award for a record seventh time and were also awarded with the first-ever Aotearoa Charts Icon award.

Devilskin snagged the People’s Choice award while reggae artist Hori Shaw won Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The iconic Kiwi-only music event announced it would be moving to Hamilton in May after earlier deciding to leave Wellington, where it had been held for 18 years.

Homegrown went from having a crowd of 10,000 at its first run in 2008 to an audience of 23,000 during its time in the capital.

Organisers cited “a myriad of personal and logistical reasons” for the location change, including being unable to grow the festival within the waterfront location.

Festival director Andrew Tuck said the move marks “a new era for New Zealand’s biggest celebration of Kiwi music”.

“Claudelands Oval isn’t just a venue – it’s a picturesque, parklike background and is the perfect canvas for our biggest, boldest, most unforgettable Homegrown yet.”

He said the space, the vibe and the energy are “lining up to create something truly legendary”.

Tuck and festival co-director Michael Lamusse said in May that they were proud Waikato locals and the event was “coming home” to the place “where it all began”.

The festival has roots in Hamilton as the team ran the extreme sports event X*Air, which gradually evolved into Homegrown, at Claudelands for three years.

Tickets are currently on sale for Homegrown, which takes place at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton on March 14, 2026.

Full first line-up – SIX60, Lee Mvtthews, Kings, Supergroove (featuring Rubi Du, Troy Kingi & King Kapisi), Corrella, Devilskin, Blindspott, Sons of Zion, Coterie, Villainy, Fly My Pretties, Dragon, Ladi6, The Black Seeds, State of Mind ft MC Crafty, Aaradhna, Flowidus, Savage, P-Money, stellar*, The Jordan Luck Band, TRUTH B2B Paige Julia, Hori Shaw, Hello Sailor, Shepherds Reign, Te Wehi, Written By Wolves, Rei, The Datsuns, Aunty El, Racing, TwoFöld, DJ SirVere, Poppa Jax & Sunshine Sound System.