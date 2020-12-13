Home and Away actor Mick Innes dies after battle with lung disease

Veteran actor Mick Innes was well known in the New Zealand and Australian theatre, film and television communities. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand born actor Mick Innes has died at the age of 67.

He was best known for his role as Rod on Australian soap Home And Away.

‌

Kia Ora Koutou, We are sad to inform that our beloved Mick passed away yesterday morning in the company of loved ones... Posted by Mick Innes on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Innes reportedly died in his family home in Christchurch early on Saturday morning, after a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung condition.

He leaves behind three children.

In 2014 the actor suffered a stroke on stage while performing his biographical solo play Zen Dog.

Christchurch-born Mick Innes began acting in 1983. Photo / Supplied

"After the play, I had slurred speech but I put that down to the partying that went on during closing night. When I woke up in the morning I had trouble breathing so I went to the doctor and next thing I'm off to hospital in an ambulance," he saida t the time.

He was kept in hospital for 10 days before being discharged and told he was "very lucky" it wasn't worse.