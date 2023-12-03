Catherine O'Hara, left, and Macaulay Culkin attend the ceremony honouring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / AP

Catherine O'Hara, left, and Macaulay Culkin attend the ceremony honouring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / AP

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - and reunited with his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara as she introduced him at the official ceremony.

The 43-year-old actor played Kevin McCallister in the iconic Christmas film franchise, with the first film released in 1990 and the sequel in 1992. O’Hara starred in the films as his mother Kate.

Introducing Culkin at the Walk of Fame ceremony last week, O’Hara was pictured embracing her on-screen son and touching his face affectionately as she spoke about the beloved star.

Catherine O'Hara introduced her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Caulkin as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / AP

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved sensation,” she said.

“The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is of Macaulay Caulkin.”

She looked back at Culkin’s “perfect” performance in the films, acknowledging that while he “worked really hard” he also made “acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.”

Macaulay Caulkin starred in the Home Alone films as a child.

O’Hara paid tribute to Culkin’s “sweet and twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humour”.

“I believe that you have to possess a certain quality, a gift that dear John Hughes obviously recognised. It’s a sign of intelligence in a child and key to surviving life at any age and you have brought that sense of humour to everything you have ever done.”

“Macaulay, congratulations,” she continued.

“You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

Culkin was seen hugging O’Hara and wiping away tears as he took to the podium for his acceptance speech, during which he thanked his partner Brenda Song, who joined him there along with their sons 2-year-old Dakora and Carson, 7 months.



