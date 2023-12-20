Fans are calling for a sequel following the release of a Home Alone 3 'trailer'.

A parody trailer for a supposed Home Alone 3 movie has gone viral on YouTube, leaving fans waiting for Hollywood to bring back Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) for round three of the iconic franchise.

According to reports by Decider, the fake trailer - which had been “created by splicing together existing content, adding voiceovers, effects work and heavy editing” - shows Culkin as an adult along with other stars of the original cast such as Devin Ratray, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern.

The trailer was created by @VJ4rawr2 on YouTube and has amassed over 2.5 million views since it was uploaded 10 days ago.

Called Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge, the parody movie is set decades after Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Following the release of the Wet Bandits from prison, Kevin must return for one “final showdown” against the criminal duo.

The trailer begins with a scene of Kevin opening the front door, now as a grown adult. On the ground outside, Kevin finds a card in a little red bag that reads, “We’re back little buddy.” Attached to the card is a photo of Harry and Marv (Pesci and Stern, respectively).

Included in the fake trailer are some cheeky references. Pictured here is the Christmas card delivered to Kevin's front door by the Wet Bandits. Photo / YouTube

Kevin then sees an Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating van on the road (the Bandits’ signature car), a voiceover enters to say: “This holiday season, it’s time to rediscover a classic. Kevin McCallister is back - except this family is a little weird around Christmas.”

O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mum in the film, is then seen in conversation with Kevin. He tells her: “The day you left, I had to defend our house. I was just a kid and you left me alone.”

Kevin is seen setting up a bunch of new booby traps filled with “guns, explosives and possibly tarantulas” for the criminals. Even Kevin’s older brother Buzz (played by Ratray) appears in the trailer as the friendly town cop.

The creators of the parody trailer explained in the video’s accompanying caption that the film is fake and the trailer is a conceptualisation. However, fans were quick to unite in the comment section to call for a third sequel.

“I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear,” wrote one fan.

Another shared, “I would love to see them do a new Home Alone movie! Our family watches Home Alone 1 & 2 every Christmas season,” while a third noted, “I don’t care if this is only a parody, I totally could see this being an actual movie”.

“Whoever did this parody is a genius, this would’ve been incredible if this ever happened,” a fourth person shared. Another emphasised how successful the film could be if it was made: “Brilliant work! I love it! This is the ‘Home Alone 3′ we should have gotten! With all these reboot sequels being released in recent years, hopefully, this series will be revived!”

Home Alone 3 was released in theatres in 1997, yet the sequel did not feature Macaulay Culkin and his iconic character Kevin. It faced several challenges, such as mixed reviews and an underwhelming box office performance.