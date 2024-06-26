The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has confirmed David Beckham as one of the star honourees for the famous Hollywood Boulevard footpath. Photo / Getty Images

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has confirmed David Beckham as one of the star honourees for the famous Hollywood Boulevard footpath. Photo / Getty Images

The late singer Prince, Fran Drescher, Sherri Shepherd and Green Day are among the names chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the honourees who have been whittled down for a tribute on the famous Hollywood Boulevard footpath.

As well as the Purple Rain hitmaker — who died aged 57 in 2016 — and the 49-year-old British football legend and the American punk rock trio (Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt), actress Jane Fonda, 86, and actor Alan Cumming, 58, are among the selections for next year.

The motion picture list also includes John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Nia Long, Lisa Liu, Glynn Turman, and stuntwoman Toni Vaz, who is 101.

The television stars are: Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a joint ceremony.