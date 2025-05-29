“Jewelry, his own,” a photo caption says of the pounamu and gold pendant around his neck.

More photographs from the shoot show Pitt wearing a shirt by Rick Owens, trousers by Marant and a belt by Artemas Quibble.

In another, Pitt wears a green vintage jacket by Belstaff Archive, a yellow turtleneck by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, vintage jeans by Levi’s, boots by Visvim and sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage.

The shoot has made it to GQ’s blockbuster summer issue cover story.

Brad Pitt features on the cover of Gentleman's Quarterly after a photoshoot in Glenorchy, Otago. Photo / Gentleman's Quarterly

Pitt has been filming his latest film, Heart of the Beast, in Queenstown, which stands in for Alaska.

The movie will tell the story of an ex-Navy Seal and his retired combat dog attempting to return to civilisation after a catastrophic accident deep in the wilderness.

Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film for Paramount Pictures.

Sources told the Herald’s Society Insider that Pitt has more security in tow than any film star has had previously while working in New Zealand.

The Herald has caught glimpses of Pitt in New Zealand, snapping photographs of the star while he has been in the country.

And recently, Pitt encountered a young fan at a McDonald’s drive-through in Auckland.

A young fan in Auckland asked Brad Pitt for a favour. Photo / Facebook

On April 20, Easter Sunday, the fan’s mother shared a video on Facebook showing her daughter approaching Pitt while he sat in a vehicle in the drive-through queue at McDonald’s in Kumeū.

“Just say hello to my Dad?” the girl asked the movie star while filming on her mobile phone.

Pitt, wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a bucket hat and a cosy plaid jacket, appeared to look off guard and told the girl “no”.

“Oh, you can’t? Sorry,” the girl said.

Pitt, smiling, quickly interjected, “I’m sorry, Hi Dad,” throwing in a wave for the camera. “All right, moving on, happy Easter.”

A video caption accompanying the clip from the girl’s mother said: “What a lucky day!!”