Brad Pitt has embraced New Zealand’s rugged landscape in a magazine cover shoot set against the backdrop of the South Island.
The Hollywood A-lister was photographed in Glenorchy, near Queenstown, for a feature in Gentleman’s Quarterly (GQ).
GQ shared a video on Instagram of Pitt riding a vintage motorcycle onthe shore of Lake Wakatipu and walking along the pebble beach.
Other images show Pitt exposing a bare chest in a jumpsuit and hat from Louis Vuitton’s men’s collection, with boots by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and gloves by Handsome Stockholm from the Residency Experience.
“Jewelry, his own,” a photo caption says of the pounamu and gold pendant around his neck.
More photographs from the shoot show Pitt wearing a shirt by Rick Owens, trousers by Marant and a belt by Artemas Quibble.
In another, Pitt wears a green vintage jacket by Belstaff Archive, a yellow turtleneck by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, vintage jeans by Levi’s, boots by Visvim and sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage.
The shoot has made it to GQ’s blockbuster summer issue cover story.