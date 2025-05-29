Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Hollywood star Brad Pitt embraces NZ scenery in GQ magazine shoot

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A young Kiwi fan asked Brad Pitt for a favour while in the drive-thru. Video / Supplied

Brad Pitt has embraced New Zealand’s rugged landscape in a magazine cover shoot set against the backdrop of the South Island.

The Hollywood A-lister was photographed in Glenorchy, near Queenstown, for a feature in Gentleman’s Quarterly (GQ).

GQ shared a video on Instagram of Pitt riding a vintage motorcycle on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment