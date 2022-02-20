Lindsey Pearlman's body was discovered near Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, two days after being reported missing. Photo / lindseypearlman.com

Lindsey Pearlman's body was discovered near Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, two days after being reported missing. Photo / lindseypearlman.com

American actress, Lindsey Pearlman, who starred in many television series including Empire and General Hospital, has been found dead at the age of 43.

The Vicious star was discovered near Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, two days after being reported missing on Wednesday, with the cause of death yet to be determined. According to NBC News, Pearlman was found in a parked car, near hiking trails.

In a statement, LA Police confirmed: "Today around 8.30am, Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Ave and North Sierra Bonita Ave. The LA County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner ."

Pearlman is seen here starring as pathologist Joy Fletcher on legal drama Chicago Justice. Photo / Getty Images /NBC

The actress - who also starred as pathologist Joy Fletcher on legal drama Chicago Justice - was married to producer Vance Smith, who took to Instagram to share that he was "broken" upon learning of his wife's death.

He wrote: "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

A missing person's report initially issued by LA Police earlier in the week claimed that Lindsey had "not been seen or heard from" since February 13, but Vance later said that she had in fact last been seen on the 15th.

Hey everyone. My friend LINDSEY PEARLMAN is missing. The date on the flyer is incorrect. She hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, February 15, 9pm in Los Angeles, CA. Please share and contact the authorities if you have ANY info. THANK YOU 🙏🏼💔 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/UXfp5u27Wk — Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ (@elaine4animals) February 18, 2022

He wrote on Instagram: "The last seen date is incorrect. Lindsey was last seen last Tuesday at 9pm. I can't share anymore details at this time."(sic)

In a statement, Lindsey's agent Michael Chiaverini said that he was "deeply saddened" by the death of his client and expressed the family's wish for privacy at this time.

He told E! News: "We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."