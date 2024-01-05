Actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters were tragically killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean on Saturday (NZT). Photo / FilmMagic

Christian Oliver, a German-born Hollywood actor who starred in Speed Racer and Ready or Not, and his two daughters were tragically killed after the plane they were flying in “plummeted into the ocean” near a Caribbean island today (NZT), according to reports from officials.

The actor, born Christian Klepser, was travelling on the plane with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, and their pilot, Robert Sachs, when they all lost their lives in the downed plane.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police said that the single-engine plane “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean” as the family travelled to St. Lucia from the island of Bequia.

Sachs sent an emergency message to Bequia’s control tower to inform them of issues and his intention to return to the island. However, this was the last message received before the plane, which Sachs also owned, fell out of the sky and into the water, as reported by local outlet Searchlight.

The tragic moment when the plane nosedived from the sky and into the ocean was recorded by an onlooker on their cellphone.

An onlooker captured the devastating moment the plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of Bequia in the Caribbean. Photo / Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services

Those with boats on the island rushed to the crash site off the coast to try to save the victims until the local Coast Guard arrived to conduct a rescue mission. The Coast Guard eventually recovered four bodies from the wrecked plane in 21m deep water.

Oliver, his two daughters, and the pilot were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Oliver had been sharing updates on social media about his trip before the event unfolded. The actor - who starred in movies like The Good German and Best Christmas Ball Ever! - posted a photo of a sun-laden tropical beach in the Caribbean only three days before tragedy struck.

The caption read: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love... 2024 here we come!”

Oliver was born in Celle, Germany. He was raised in Frankfurt before moving to the US at the age of 21 in search of a career in acting and modelling.

IMDB accredits the star with 63 acting credits. His filmography includes a lead role in the 2009 film Ready or Not, directed by Sean Doyle, and the 2012 periodical film The Three Musketeers, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring next to James Corden and Orlando Bloom.

Oliver also landed major success in the television industry, acquiring roles in Sense8 and the German police drama Alarm für Cobra 11 – Die Autobahnpolizei.



