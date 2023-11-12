Sarah Paulson, 48, and Holland Taylor, 80, at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson raised eyebrows in 2015 when they revealed their relationship to the world — now eight years strong, Taylor has revealed the secret to their successful life together.

Speaking to Page Six, the Morning Show actress said while the two have a nearly 32-year age gap between them, their relationship has continued to stay strong due to the fact they let each other be themselves.

“I think we each follow our own path so we’re not exactly the same,” Taylor, 80, said while attending the 2023 Second Stage Theatre Fall Gala, which honoured Paulson, 48, adding, “We do some things separately so everyone gets to be true to what they believe.”

The couple are often seen laughing and having fun together. Photo / Getty Images

The actress continued to speak about her partner — who is also an actress, explaining, “She’s much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it’s a good balance.”

When the couple first announced their relationship to the world, many scrutinised the age gap and while the pair kept largely quiet deciding not to respond to the chatter, Paulson did address it in a 2017 interview.

“It occurred to me, ‘Should I not?’ And then I thought, ‘Why would I not’?” the American Horror Story actress told Edit. “The fact I’m having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn’t know that about me would be like, ‘Wait, what?’ But then, you know, I did it anyway.”

She later spoke to Modern Luxury in 2018, adding, “If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem,” she added, “I’m doing just fine.”

In the years since the pair announced their relationship, they have been seen at many red-carpet events together, including this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.