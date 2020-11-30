Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Hillbilly Elegy: Some movies actually understand poverty in America

6 minutes to read

Glenn Close in a scene from Hillbilly Elegy. Photo / Netflix

New York Times
By: Joshua Rothkopf

There's a scene in Ron Howard's new Hillbilly Elegy that approaches the quiet dignity I wish the rest of the movie had. Glenn Close stands in a doorway. She's playing Mamaw, the proud Appalachian grandmother

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.