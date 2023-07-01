Hillary Barry and Michael Bublé at the Canadian singer's Auckland concert last Sunday. Photo / Instagram

Michael Bublé’s stellar Auckland concert, deemed “so sexy it had become dangerous”, has featured in a reel of the best of the Canadian crooner’s time here in New Zealand and Australia. And one famous Kiwi face and long-time fan also made an appearance: longtime news presenter Hilary Barry.

The Seven Sharp host, who interviewed Bublé during his whirlwind trip to Auckland as part of his Higher tour, first appears in the beginning of the Feeling Good singer’s Instagram reel amid shots of media coverage of his time in Auckland. Later in the footage, a snippet of their chat is shared too where Bublé details how he discovered Kiwi buskers “Vanessa and Johnny” and invited them to sing at his show.

The global singing sensation revealed he had been visiting the Auckland Fish Market with his family when he was wowed by a pair of local buskers.

“I was at the fish market and I’m with the kids and the family and we’re sitting there watching them and all of a sudden I hear music and these two people, this woman and this man and he’s playing the piano ...” says the 47-year-old who after talking to the pair arranged to have them sing Up Where We Belong at his Spark Arena concert last Sunday night.

Barry, who attended Bublé's show, sharing with her followers that she was “out on a school night”, has also made her affections for Bublé known.

Last week she shared footage of an attempt to wedge a Bublé record onto the shelf on her show’s set, hoping co-host Jeremy Wells wouldn’t notice.

Bublé's Auckland show was well received by fans who delighted in his quick wit when he responded to “take your shirt off” requests’ with: “If you want me to take my shoes off you’re going to have to join my Only Fans” and a sweet moment where he signed a homemade poster for a fan’s first concert.

Michael Bublé and the poster he signed for a fan. Photo / Getty Images

Bublé told the packed arena: “I’m so genuinely happy to be here with all of you tonight. What a country, what a country, what a city. I have been so lucky. I’m so happy, so happy to see you all. You look so beautiful.”







