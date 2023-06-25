Michael Buble shares special moment singing with Kiwi buskers Vanessa and Johnny who he met earlier today at the Fish Market. Video / Katie Harris

REVIEW:

Michael Bublé is apologetic.

His performance, he admits to a packed Spark Arena, is so sexy that it has become dangerous.

“You think I’m joking? How many times, he, José had signals. This is my security guy. He had signals for me to tell me that they [fainting fans] were okay because my fear was they were gonna die. I was gonna kill them with my sexiness and I had to stop.”

To be fair, the crowd knew what they were in for after Bublé called out to “shake those Kiwi arses” and proceeded to deliver a generous amount of hip action.

But Bublé is far more than his dance moves and quick wit (seriously, stand-up comedy would be a good side hustle @MichaelBublé!).

It was only a few songs into the show when the global superstar pulled two buskers he’d met that morning in close for a surprise stage-side performance.

“I was at the fish market and I’m with the kids and the family and we’re sitting there watching them and all of a sudden I hear music and these two people, this woman and this man and he’s playing the piano.

“Long story short I got my phone and I’m like, this is perfect. It’s a perfect TikTok.”

Michael Bublé and the poster he signed. Photo / Getty Images

Buble told the crowd that after getting to know the pair - Vanessa and Johnny - and discovering they already had tickets to the show, he asked if he could get them more tickets so they could sing with him.

The trio performed a segment of Up Where We Belong, and Bublé got his TikTok with the whole audience.

He then implied that if the song didn’t get the audience in the mood, nothing would.

In case anyone was still confused about the show’s vibe, he said those looking to see a concert should go to church because tonight, this was a party.

And after hearing shouts of “take your shirt off” from all sides, while Bublé playfully claimed to be hearing “take your shoes off”, no one was under the impression it was anything but a party.

“If you want me to take my shoes off you’re going to have to join my Only Fans.”

Yes, he played all the bangers, Haven’t Met You Yet, Home and Higher, but he also paid tribute to the late Elvis Presley with Fever.

When you’ve never seen someone perform live before it’s hard to know what to expect, but Bublé had the right mix of sexy jokes and the more tender moments; even taking time to sign a poster for a fan’s first concert.

Michale Bublé's Auckland show had the right mix of sexy jokes and the more tender moments. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m so genuinely happy to be here with all of you tonight. What a country, what a country, what a city. I have been so lucky. I’m so happy, so happy to see you all. You look so beautiful.”

But it wasn’t just the Bubes that kept Spark Arena bustling and grooving all night, the Higher tour orchestra and vocalists (who were none too shabby with the dance moves either) added another colourful layer to the slick and welcoming performance.







