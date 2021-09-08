He's alive! Blues Clues host Steve Burns returns, explains 'abrupt' departure from TV show. Video / Nickelodeon

The original Blues Clues host Steve Burns, who was hugely popular with children in the 90s, has returned explaining his "abrupt" departure from the show.

Viewers were saddened when he left the show suddenly in 2002 and was replaced by his "little brother" Joe.

For years there were conspiracies about why Burns had left, including because he had died.

But for the show's 25th anniversary, Burns returned to the set stunning viewers and opening up about why he left suddenly all those years ago.

In a video shared by Nick jnr, Burns tells fans he "never forgot them", explaining he had to go to college so he could "do anything that he wanted to do" - in the words of one of the show's iconic songs.

"You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?" Burns began in the clip.

"And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I'm leaving. Here's my brother Joe, he's your new best friend', and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn't see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realise that was kind of abrupt.

"I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do," Burns continued.

"And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just, it's just so amazing, right?" Burns went on to address the viewer.

"I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it's what? Student loans and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.

"I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that's super cool," he added, before the message took an even more meaningful turn.

"I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends.

"You look great by the way," Burns concluded. "Whatever it is you're doing, is working."

The news of Burns' return was too much for some, with one joking that he can finally resolve his issues with men.

"Now that Steve from blues clues apologised i can begin to work on my issues with men. 2021 is about healing," one wrote.

In 2006 Burns also revealed he left the show because he didn't want to go bald on international television.

"I knew I wasn't going to be doing children's television all my life, mostly because I refused to lose my hair on a kid's TV show," Burns said in a 2006 Nickelodeon special Behind the Clues: 10 Years of Blue that the Huffington Post recently dug up.

"And it was happening fast."