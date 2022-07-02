Heartbreak Island is heading back to our screens this year. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Can't get enough of Love Island? Good news for Kiwi reality TV fans - Heartbreak Island is coming back.

The show last aired on TVNZ in 2019, but this year it's Warner Brothers Discovery's turn to bring back the series, streaming only on ThreeNow.

Filmed in Fiji in early 2022, the third season of the show is back with a twist, featuring an international cast of singles from New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and the US.

The 16 contestants will land in an island paradise where they will compete for $100,000 in cash - and to find their perfect match. They will pair up before choosing to stay with or stray from their partner during the "passion plays" to avoid elimination. And just like in season 2, disruptors are on their way in to raise the stakes and reveal who's there to play the game.

Warner Brothers Discovery hasn't yet revealed the show's premiere date but teased it's "coming soon".

Earlier this year it was rumoured TVNZ would be the one to bring back Heartbreak Island as they teased a reality dating format.

Clinton Randell will host this season of Heartbreak Island. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

However, last month it was revealed they were bringing FBoy Island, originally an HBO Max American series, to Kiwi audiences, and casting was under way.

Clinton Randell will be hosting the show this year, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed in a release today. Randell replaces radio personality Mark Dye, who hosted the first two seasons of Heartbreak Island.

Randell says he "couldn't wait" to start shooting the series.

Criminology student and preschool teacher Milly Forbes, 24. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

"I cheered, laughed, teared up, stirred the pot, threw in a few twists, and made life-long friends. I can't wait for Kiwi viewers to see it. Audiences are in for a real ride."

The eight women set to enter the island include Kiwis Maiata Boxer, 20, a professional dance, model and actress Ashleigh Williams, 25, and criminology student and preschool teacher Milly Forbes, 24.

Aussies Amber Yee, 25, Alexandra Carter, 21, Kacey Watson, 23, and Tiarne Butler, 28, also join the cast, along with Holly Barnes, 20, from the US.

As for the guys, singer-songwriter Mez Tekeste, 29, and sociology and performing arts student Manaaki Hoepo, 21, hail from Aotearoa.

Singer-songwriter Mez Tekeste, 29. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Jake Spinner, 26, and Bailey Neate, 22, join the cast from Australia, while Kieran Hickey, 24, and Max Batchelor, 21, represent the UK. Shamar Sinegal, 21, and Chris Burgoon, 25, will join from the USA.

Heartbreak Island Season 3 will premiere only on ThreeNow.