'He hits and he misses': Man tries to photobomb tsunami live reporting, fails

A young man who pulled his shorts down during a live reporting of the tsunami warning in New Zealand has failed to get his bare bottom in the news.

The man was on screen during TVNZ's live coverage of the tsunami warning in Whakatāne, in the Bay of Plenty, following the 8.1 earthquake in the Kermadec region, when he decided to pull down his shorts and bare it all on screen.

Except, he failed.

The man miscalculated his angle and placed himself right behind the reporter, whose body unintentionally shielded everyone from seeing the random man's buttocks.

Footage of the segment made its way into social media and provided light comedy relief during an otherwise tense morning for New Zealanders.

Yet, he hits and he misses.

"I've never seen anyone fail at bombing the news before because they committed TOO strongly to the bit," another person commented when sharing the video.

New Zealand woke up this morning to a swarm of earthquakes, including an 8.1 quake in the Kermadec region, which has wrapped the country in tsunami warnings, both on the east and the west coast.

Wave surges are hitting parts of the New Zealand coast as thousands of evacuated residents are being told to stay on higher ground following a massive 8.1 magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands.

