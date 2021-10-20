Harry Styles cast in Marvel Cinematic Universe as god of love and sex, to appear in 'Eternals'

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo/AP.

Harry Styles has reportedly been cast as the god of love and sex in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The major casting news was revealed at last night's premiere of Marvel's upcoming Eternals, which will be released in Australia on November 4.

The 27-year-old star is rumoured to have made a surprise cameo as Eros in the Chloe-Zhao directed blockbuster, which would likely mark the early beginnings of Styles' involvement with Marvel Studios for its expansive lineup of MCU movies.

Variety's Matt Donnelly, who was at the premiere in Los Angeles, was first to break the news on Twitter. Given Marvel generally sets strict spoiler embargoes, it's unclear if Donnelly was actually allowed to leak this information.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

The publication's senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin also confirmed the news on Twitter, saying the "audience squealed" when Styles appeared onscreen.

In the Marvel comics, Eros is the younger brother of supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin), who fans will know from the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Eternals – set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – is centered on a group of immortal god-like alien characters who have lived on Earth for 7000 years, secretly protecting humanity from their opposite forces, the Deviants.

Their mission is Eternal. Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/zCpW4dVkUR pic.twitter.com/a0NjyV7VEk — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 18, 2021

It has a star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

If reports about Styles' cameo are true, it would make Eternals the former One Direction singer's fourth feature film role since his 2017 debut in the Christopher Nolan-directed war film Dunkirk.

Styles was praised for his acting chops in the critically acclaimed movie, which took people by surprise given his boy band background.

The Adore You singer has managed to go from strength-to-strength since, as he continues to enjoy a successful solo singing career and is also set to star in the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh, as well as a romantic drama, My Policeman, in which he plays a closet gay man.