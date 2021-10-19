Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the sex advice she gives her children, and how she approaches it with them

Gwyneth Paltrow shares how she manages the awkward subject of sex with her two teenage children - Apple and Moses. Photo / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is just like any parent when it comes to talking to her teens about sex. She is happy to do it, but knows they would rather gnaw their own foot off than listen to their parent talk about intercourse.

That being said, there are a few home truths that Paltrow does try to share with her two children Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

"I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something you know feels right, and to act from that place."

When it comes to the technical stuff, however, the 49-year-old actress is happy to leave that up to her children's school teachers. She explained: "Teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever, so I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts, and then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal."

Whilst she knows her children are unlikely to open up to her with intimacy issues, she does feel it is important to be open and impartial. Paltrow said: "I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it."

Paltrow told Entertainment Tonight: "I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth, because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."

On her Goop posdcast back in March, Paltrow shared her fears at becoming a stepmother to two teens when she married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Gwyneth shared: "I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine. It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S---, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?'."

"It's been a really interesting challenge for me, and I love them. ... I've learned so much about myself through the process," she added.