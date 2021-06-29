Lucy Lawless helps Xena stunt woman Dayna Grant raise over 60k for brain surgery

Dayna Grant thanks fans for their support. Video / Dayna Grant

More than $60,000 has been raised for stunt woman Dayna Grant's brain surgery in less than 24 hours.

The award-winning stunt woman has worked on several high-profile films including Wonder Woman, Mad Max and Xena: Warrior Princes. She recently suffered a head injury on set, a Give A Little page read. She is a mother of three children and also runs a stunt school in NZ.

More than $60,000 had been given by several hundred donors at the time of writing.

The description on the fundraising page said Grant was diagnosed with an 8mm aneurysm.

"After experiencing symptoms of traumatic brain injury, Dayna was sent for neuro-imaging CT and MRI scans, unfortunately receiving the devastating diagnosis of an 8mm aneurysm and upper spinal (neck) injuries.

"Surgeons recommend immediate surgery. As is often the way with these things, insurance and liability are a maze of red tape and potentially life-threatening delay through the public health system.

Immediate, private surgery costs NZ$60,000."

According to the details on the Give A Little page, Grant's health insurance was unable to cover the surgery and she faced a four-month wait if she opted for the procedure in the public health system. It was also not covered by ACC.

Speaking to the Herald, Grant said she's been overwhelmed by the response and plans to donate any leftover funds to charity.

"I have been so overwhelmed with the amazing love and support from all around the world," she said.

"$60,000 was raised for my brain surgery on the give a little page in less than 24 hours, the surgery is now covered and anything above and beyond this will be put towards my rehab and post op care.

"I also have neck trauma from the accident a few months ago and ongoing concussion therapy which this will help with a lot.

"If anything is left over it will go towards Brain Injury Support.

"I can't thank everyone enough, I couldn't have done this without the love and support from Lucy Lawless and Rob Tapert and so many other beautiful humans.

"I haven't stopped crying since it went live, the messages, the love, the offers of help, the cuddles and the donations."

Actress Lucy Lawless posted on social media, urging her 300k followers to donate if they could, and pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar if they used the hashtag #XenaLove.

Xena director Rob Tapert posted on Twitter, calling the situation "a shocker" and called for donations. In a more detailed message, he wrote about her career and the injuries she has had.

"She has taken some bad knocks over the years," he wrote, saying she had suffered injuries on an Amazon show and on the set of Ash vs Evil Dead.

"She survived a facial impaling on Legend of the Seeker," he added.

"She has worked with me on pretty much everything I have done in NZ going back to Xena. Now she faces a real challenge."

This is a shocker! Message from @robtapert about Dayna Grant @Daynastunts (#Xena, #WW1984 #AshVsEvilDead etc) Stunt co-ordinator has been diagnosed with an unruptured brain aneurysm - site to help is herehttps://t.co/3EPpqA1NCQ pic.twitter.com/EDrhaI2hhg — Rob Tapert (@robtapert) June 28, 2021

We thank You!!! Me & Dayna two months ago on the set of My Life Is Murder Aotearoa. pic.twitter.com/ptnSbRxsrN — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) June 28, 2021

Lawless posted an update this morning, and shared a photo of herself with Grant on the set of My Life Is Murder Aotearoa.

"Thanks for your generosity, Dayna will get the emergency surgery she needs ASAP!"

An update on the fundraising page thanked Lawless and Rob Tapert for their donation matching.

"Wow!! Not even 24 hours and the outpouring of love and support for Dayna and her family has been mind blowing.

"Because of the funds donated, Dayna has been able to schedule her surgery for July 26!!!! THANK YOU ALL!!!! Let's keep this rolling and get Dayna on the road to healing."

Earlier today, Grant posted on her Instagram stories and told her followers she was "absolutely speechless" about the outpouring of love and support that have flowed in.

Speaking through tears, she expressed her gratitude and thanked everyone for their donations.

Grant has worked as a stunt double for stars including Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lawless, her website reads.

Her surgery is booked for 26th July, but hopes to get in sooner.

"I will be posting updates and hoping to be entertaining everyone again in the future."