Aussie comedy star Celeste Barber heading to New Zealand in 2022

Sick of being stuck at home? So is Celeste Barber.

The Aussie comedian who shot to fame through social media is bringing her brand-new tour to Aotearoa next year.

Barber will perform her new comedy show Fine, Thanks on three nights in May 2022. It's her second visit here since she sold out her Challenge Accepted shows in 2019.

With stops in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Barber promises to bring the laughs for Kiwis at a time when we need it the most.

Barber says she's had nothing else to do over the past few years but refine her new comedy routine amid the pandemic.

"I've been stuck inside staring at a wall for the best part of two years, so trust me when I say I'm ready to pack a suitcase, reacquaint myself with what the inside of a plane looks like and get back on stage," she says.

"Everyone in my house is sick to death of listening to me bang on so it's time to find some new ears to chew off. Plus, mama's got bills to pay."

Her new show explores a range of topics, from why hot girls can't dance to celebrity sex toys. And the show's producers Michael Cassel and Paul Dainty are hoping it helps get the local live comedy industry going again.

"We could all do with a laugh and Celeste is one of Australia's most popular performers for a good reason – her personality is infectious," they said. "And if you've only seen her on Instagram, brace yourself for the full Celeste Barber experience in real life."

Barber is an acclaimed actor, author and podcaster as well as a comedian, with millions of followers on social media.

Her 2018 memoir, also titled Challenge Accepted, was shortlisted for the ABIA 2019 Biography Book of the Year. She also hosts a popular podcast, appears regularly on TV around the world and hosted the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert that raised over $11 million for communities affected by the bushfires in February 2020.

Barber has also released her latest book for kids, titled Flamingo Celeste Is Not Like the Rest, all about being unique and not blending in. The book is a follow-up to Celeste The Giraffe Loves To Laugh.

Tickets to the Fine, Thanks tour go on pre-sale today at 1pm local time, with tickets on sale on Tuesday October 26 at 10am.

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks tour dates 2022

• Wednesday May 18, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

• Thursday May 19, The Opera House, Wellington

• Saturday May 21, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland