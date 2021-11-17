Harry Potter reunion: Has author J.K. Rowling been left out of the special?

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film. Video / HBO

Harry Potter fans are rejoicing over the news the cast are reuniting for special televised event - but one key player does not seem to be invited.

It appears the author of the novels about the young wizard will not be joining the cast for the reunion, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

J.K. Rowling came under fire repeatedly in 2020 for her transphobic comments, and it looks like she will not be joining a reunion special alongside stars Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson. J.K. Rowling's reps have not yet commented on the report.

But for fans, there is a lot to look forward to when the HBO special airs.

Bang! Showbiz reports that HBO explained the programme will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations".

A host of other cast members will also appear in the upcoming special, including Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, and Imelda Staunton.

Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said: "It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.

"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon - from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the wizarding world spirit alive 20 years later."

The TV special is being executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment.

Looking forward to the HBO show, Casey said: "There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago.

"The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

In 2020, Rowling aired a number of unfounded claims on her social media about transgender hormone therapy and took offence to the term "people who menstruate".

Her comments sparked a backlash from Harry Potter fans, LGBTQ organisations and even Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," he wrote in a piece for LGBTQ youth charity The Trevor Project.

- Additional reporting Bang! Showbiz