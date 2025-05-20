- Hailey Bieber experienced a life-threatening postpartum haemorrhage after the birth of her son Jack.
Hailey Bieber experienced a "scary" life-threatening postpartum haemorrhage following the birth of her son Jack.
The model, 28, had her baby with husband Justin Bieber, 31, in August 2024 and said the newborn was “whisked away” after delivery while medical staff worked to stop her excessive bleeding.
Describing the ordeal as “a little bit scary”, Hailey told Vogue: “I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me.
“But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind.”