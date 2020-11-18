Hailey Bieber admits she gets 'jealous' when fans flirt with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has admitted she and Justin had counselling before they got married in order to work through "hurts" they caused to one another. Photo / Getty Images

Hailey Bieber admitted she gets "jealous" in her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old model insisted its a "normal, natural" emotion to experience and she gets frustrated when fans try and flirt with her superstar husband.

Asked by Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast if she ever gets jealous, she said: "I feel like jealousy is a normal, natural, human feeling. It's going to happen, no matter who I like. If I could take the jealousy out of my body I would, but like, I can't and neither can anybody.

"I know that for somebody in his position, there's always going to be people that don't care that he's married and they'll try [to flirt with him] anyway. I'm like, it's just up to you not to let anybody think that they can get that far."

And when it comes to arguments, the couple try not to "poke at the past" and are also mindful of how they speak to one another.

Hailey explained: "We have a thing about tone as well. Nobody wants to respond to somebody attacking you, or yelling at you, or raising their voice.

"For him, a lot of it was tone, because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I'm from New York and I get loud and I talk with my hands… [he's] like a nice, relaxed Canadian guy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey admitted she and the 'Believe' hitmaker had undergone counseling before they got married in order to work through "hurts" they caused to one another when they felt "upset and jealous" in the past.

The blonde beauty also insisted there was no crossover between her and Justin getting together in 2018 and him dating his on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez.

She said: "People don't know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together.

"Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

However, she admitted their move from just "talking" to newlyweds was quick.

She said: "Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that. Everybody was kind of, like, 'Hey, did you get married?'"