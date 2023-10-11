Amid all this quiet luxury, was an absolute baller move from Paltrow midway through the video.

Amid all this quiet luxury, was an absolute baller move from Paltrow midway through the video.

Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow gave Vogue a tour of her breathtaking home in the Hamptons in the latest instalment of their 73 Questions With … series - but one detail stopped them in their tracks.

The wellness guru donned a slip dress with hardly any makeup on as she walked around the grounds of her home barefoot. Paltrow carried a woven basket filled with veggies picked from her garden before showing off her Olympic-sized swimming pool.

But, while the home boasted many quiet luxury features, there was one detail midway through the clip that had fans flabbergasted. As the cameraman followed Paltrow through an open gate in her garden, the camera focuses in on what is holding the gate open.

“What a beautiful Academy Award,” the cameraman exclaims.

“My doorstop! It works perfectly,” Paltrow jokes.

Paltrow won said Best Actress Academy Award in 1999 for her leading role in Shakespeare in Love, dubbed one of the most controversial wins in Oscars history. She nabbed the prize for Best Actress over the likes of favourites Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

“My doorstop! It works perfectly,” Paltrow quips.

It is speculated that the Academy Award’s use as a doorstop was a visual joke set up for viewers, with many hoping that the actress doesn’t actually leave the trophy outside amongst the elements.

In the past, Paltrow has addressed the intense moment she won the coveted award and the impact it had on her career, winning it at the early age of 26.

“[When] you win the biggest prize, like, what are you supposed to do? And where are you supposed to go?” she reflected back in May.

“It was hard, the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following.”

Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar for best actress for her role in Shakespeare In Love during the 71st Annual Academy Awards in 1999. Photo / AP

She dubbed the experience “disorienting” and “really unhealthy” when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Not that I would give it back or anything. It was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me,” she revealed.