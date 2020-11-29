Glenn Close says Gwyneth Paltrow didn't deserve Oscar win

Glenn Close has commented on Gwyneth's Oscar win in an interview. Photos / AP / Getty Images

Glenn Close has criticised Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar win.

The Hillbilly Elegy star appeared on ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers, and spoke about the year Paltrow won for her role in Shakespeare In Love.

"I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I've never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?

"I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station and I thought, 'What?' It doesn't make sense," the seven-time Oscar nominee said.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a scene from Shakespeare in Love. Photo / Supplied

"So I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever," she added.

"Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody's sight. I have to be philosophical about it, if I was upset about it.

Paltrow, who won the award for best actress in 1999, was also up against Meryl Streep for her role in One True Thing, Cate Blanchett for Elizabeth and Emily Watson for Hilary and Jackie.

Glenn Close plays Mamaw in Hillbilly Elegy. Photo / Netflix

Close is promoting her new movie Hillbilly Elegy, and the Ron Howard movie has received a wave of negative reviews. On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has just a 25 per cent rating.

The film, based on JD Vance's best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, has been called " sickeningly irresponsible" by The Independent.

For Vox, Alissa Wilkinson wrote the movie was "a tone-deaf attempt to assuage a very particular kind of liberal guilty by reifying the very thing that causes the guilt in the first place".

Close responded to criticism in an interview with NME, saying the movie "wasn't made with politics in mind".

"I think it succeeded magnificently to tell the story of a very specific family."